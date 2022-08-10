Pubblicato alle ore 11:20

Samuele Bersani a Francavilla Fontana

Samuele Bersani a Francavilla Fontana

Testi e musica d’autore a Francavilla Fontana (Brindisi).


(info utili viabilità – fonte Comune Francavilla) Stasera, 10 agosto, alle 21.00 in piazza Giovanni XXIII, salirà sul palco Samuele Bersani, per una tappa del Cinema Samuele Tour, il racconto di trent’anni di carriera. Ingresso libero.



