Strataranto, ecco i divieti di sosta e di circolazione in vigore da sabato sera

Strataranto, ecco i divieti di sosta e di circolazione in vigore da sabato sera

In occasione dello svolgimento della 45esima edizione della gara podistica Strataranto (leggi qui) che sarà disputata domenica 23 aprile, con partenza alle ore 9.00, sono stati predisposti una serie di divieti di transito e di sosta sulle strade comprese nel percorso della gara che si articola per poco più di 21 km. Di seguito il testo dell’ordinanza in cui sono indicati nel dettaglio le vie interessate, i divieti e gli orari.


Oridnanza


