Pubblicato alle ore 15:40

Puglia, registrati oggi 1.303 nuovi casi covid su 11.022 test

Aggiornamento regionale covid di oggi, martedì 6 settembre 2022. Il bollettino Puglia:


oggi sono stati registrati 1.303 nuovi casi su 11.022 test giornalieri. 2 persone decedute (qui il dettaglio per province)




Annunci

Dove andare a Taranto

MarTA in musica, ecco la rassegna
from to
Scheduled
Crispiano, gli appuntamenti estivi: il cartellone 2022
from to
Scheduled
Achille Lauro in tour con l'Orchestra della Magna Grecia: le date
Scheduled

La Ringhiera TV

La Redazione

La Ringhiera

LA RINGHIERA - lo sguardo oltre i confini

Direttore Responsabile: Angelo Di Leo
Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Taranto
n. 14/2015 del 14/11/2015
Iscrizione ROC 32529 - del 07/02/2019

Titolare del Trattamento dei Dati

APS La Ringhiera Comunicazioni
Via Veneto,116 - 74121 Taranto
redazione@laringhiera.net
laringhiera.press@gmail.com

EDITORE

APS La Ringhiera Comunicazioni
Via Veneto,116 - 74121 Taranto
C.F. 90238170733

Ultimi Articoli

Tag

Arcelor Mittal ArcelorMittal Italia Bari basket calcio carabinieri Comune Comune di Taranto confindustria coronavirus covid covid-19 covid puglia cus jonico governo Grottaglie iacovone Ilva Libri M5S marina militare MarTa Massafra Michele Emiliano Mittal Museo MarTa musica palafiom palamazzola pallacanestro polizia Porto di Taranto puglia Regione Puglia Rinaldo Melucci rossoblu scuola serie B Serie C Serie D sindaco taranto teatro Uilm Usb
Top
©2015 APS La Ringhiera