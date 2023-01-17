Pubblicato alle ore 14:05

Lega Pro, Michele Guida alla Turris sino a fine stagione

Il Taranto Football Club 1927 ha comunicato poco fa di aver raggiunto l’accordo con la società S.S. Turris 1944 per la cessione temporanea a titolo gratuito del calciatore Michele Guida fino al termine della stagione.



