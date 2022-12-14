Pubblicato alle ore 16:24

Covid, i numeri in Puglia delle ultime 48 ore: i bollettini

Covid, aggiornamento regionale relativo a ieri, 13 dicembre 2022, e oggi 14 dicembre 2022. I dati:


Bollettino Puglia martedì 13 dicembre 2022. Bollettino Puglia 14 dicembre 2022.




Annunci

Dove andare a Taranto

MarTA in musica, ecco la rassegna
from to
Scheduled
Il maestro Uto Ughi in concerto a Taranto
from to
Scheduled
Natale Leporanese 2022: il programma degli eventi
from to
Scheduled

La Ringhiera TV

La Redazione

La Ringhiera

LA RINGHIERA - lo sguardo oltre i confini

Direttore Responsabile: Angelo Di Leo
Registro Stampa del Tribunale di Taranto
n. 14/2015 del 14/11/2015
Iscrizione ROC 32529 - del 07/02/2019

Titolare del Trattamento dei Dati

APS La Ringhiera Comunicazioni
Via Veneto,116 - 74121 Taranto
redazione@laringhiera.net
laringhiera.press@gmail.com

EDITORE

APS La Ringhiera Comunicazioni
Via Veneto,116 - 74121 Taranto
C.F. 90238170733

Ultimi Articoli

Tag

Arcelor Mittal ArcelorMittal Italia Bari basket calcio carabinieri Comune Comune di Taranto confindustria covid covid-19 covid puglia cus jonico governo Grottaglie iacovone Ilva Libri M5S MANDURIA marina militare MarTa Massafra Michele Emiliano Mittal Museo MarTa musica palafiom palamazzola pallacanestro polizia Porto di Taranto puglia Regione Puglia Rinaldo Melucci rossoblu scuola serie B Serie C Serie D sindaco taranto teatro Uilm Usb
Top
©2015 APS La Ringhiera