Pubblicato alle ore 16:22

4596 nuovi casi in Puglia, il bollettino covid di oggi

4596 nuovi casi in Puglia, il bollettino covid di oggi

Aggiornamento regionale covid di oggi, domenica 24 aprile 2022. In Puglia sono stati registrati


4.596 nuovi casi su 24.388 test giornalieri (dettaglio per province, clicca e leggi qui).




